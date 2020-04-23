Mother kills self, poisoning chlildern

Kathmandu, 23 April : A 35-year-old woman in Rautahat district is reported to have allegedly committed suicide after poisoning her two children. According to police, Sonawati Mahato fed rice laced with poison to her 14-year-old son Dipak and seven-year-old Soni Kumari before consuming poison-laced rice herself. The mother and daughter have died while the son is in critical condition. He is undergoing treatment at a local health facility. The reason behind suicide is not known. Police are investigating it.

People’s News Monitoring Service