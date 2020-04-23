Mother’s Day observed amid lockdown

Kathmandu, 23 April : As the country continues under nationwide lockdown, a major festival at the outskirts of the Kathmandu Valley Matatirtha has been suspended. Annually, men used to take a holy bath to offer prayers at a pond on Mother’s Day, or Mata Tirtha Aunsi. But people observed it.

Today is the day for Nepalis to observe to show respect to their mothers and to pay homage to the departed mothers. People present their mothers with utmost respect and love in the form of her favorite food, clothing and various other gifts. This tradition is simply to recognize and respect a mother’s love and sacrifice.

People’s News Monitoring Service