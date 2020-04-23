MPIA supports PPEs, face masks to Nepal Police Hospital

Kathmandu, April 23 : Mobile Phone Importers Association (MPIA) has handed over 40 pieces of PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and 5,000 pieces of face Masks to the Nepal Police Hospital in order to reinforce the efforts being made by the country’s security and health agencies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

President of MPIA, Deepak Kumar Malhotra along with other officials of the association, handed over the safety materials to AIGP Dr. Asha Singh, Medical Director amid a program held at Maharajgunj, Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Malhotra remarked that MPIA’s support would help the security agencies to fight against the pandemic.

People’s News Monitoring Service