NC central committee meeting on April 29

Kathmandu, 23 April: The major opposition, Nepali Congress has summoned its central executive committee meeting for coming April 29.

The meeting to be held at the party’s central office in Sanepa will discuss contemporary political issues including the ordinances introduced by the government and its efforts to prevent and control COVID-19 in the country, according to chief secretary of the party, Krishna Prasad Poudel.The CEC meeting is being held following the party’s office-bearers meeting on Tuesday on the same agenda.

People’s News Monitoring Service