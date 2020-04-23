Oli ready to suspend ordinance

Kathmandu, 23 April: After protest from all big and small parties and intensifying dissatisfaction within the ruling party, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has decided suspend the ordinance issued on Monday.

According to Ratopati online portal, Oli, also the chairman of the ruling Nepal Communist Party, held separate meetings with party’s chairman Pushpakamal Dahal and also senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal. In the meeting with the leaders, Oli said that he is ready to take back the decision.

“If the ordinance is the problem, then, I am ready to take it back”, Oli said.

Party standing committee members, protesting the decision, had launch signature campaign demanding immediate meeting of the standing committee of the party.

Majority of the standing committee members had signed against the government decision of issuance of the ordinance.

People’s News Monitoring Service