Renu Yadam splits Socialist Party

Kathmandu, 23 April: Seven lawmakers of Socialist Party Nepal have decided to split the party and form a new one under Vice-chair Renu Yadav. Lawmakers Yadav, Mohammad Ishtiaq Rai, Pradeep Yadav, Uma Shankar Argariya, Kul Devi Bishwokarma, Surendra Yadav and Renuka Gurung have taken the decision to split the party.

According to Setopati, a news portal, the new party will be named Janata Samajwadi and will use the flag of Socialist Party and election symbol of RJP, umbrella. Mahantha Thakur will be the top ranked leader.

People’s News Monitoring Service