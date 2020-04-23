  • Thursday 23rd April 2020
RJP, Socialist Party merge at midnight, dissatisfied group to open another party

  • Published on: April 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 23 April: Rastriya Janata Party and Socialist Party have announced merger at 22 April midnight.

    To avoid possible split in both the parties sudden merger announcement was made.

    The new party is named as Janata Samajbadi Party (People’s Socialist Party).

    Earlier, along with issuance of ordinance by the government, both the parties had become alert on possible split of the parties.

    The merged party will have the strength of 34 MPs in the federal parliament, however, 40 percent of the MPs from both the parties are possible to quit the merged party and form new party.

    Meanwhile, Rajendra Shrestha, leader of the Socialist Party said that the unification between the two parties has avoided split in the party.

    Nevertheless, dissatisfied group in both the parties are learnt to have decided to form a new party after splitting from the unified party.

    Rajkishor Yadav and Anil Jha led group in RJP and Renu Yadav and Mohmmad Istifak Rai led group in the Socialist Party are have said to be quit their respective parties and form another party along with 40 percent strength in the federal parliament.

    Sources say that the splinter party will support Nepal Communist Party giving two-thirds majority to the ruling party.

