Two more COVID-19 positive cases confirmed

Kathmandu, 23 April : With two new infections detected today, the total number of people infected by COVID-19 has reached 47 in the country according to the Ministry of Health and Population. The newly confirmed cases are of a 55-year-old woman of Udayapur district and a 14-year-old boy of Dhanusha.

Meanwhile, 10 of them have been cured and two patients of Kathmandu, residing at Sun City Apartments, have recovered and they have been discharged from the Patan Hospital.

