  • Thursday 23rd April 2020
People's Review

World Vision provides protective gears

  • Published on: April 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 23 April : The World Vision International Nepal (WVIN)  has provided 1000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 120 IR thermometers to the Government of Nepal. The protective gears were  handed over to the Ministry of Health and Population by Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Parbat Gurung as received from the WVIN upon the request of the Government. Earlier the Government had decided  to mobilise Non-Governmental Organisationsto curb COVID-19 spread.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    World Vision provides protective gears
    World Vision provides protective gears
    Renu Yadam splits Socialist Party
    Renu Yadam splits Socialist Party
    Mother kills self, poisoning chlildern
    Mother kills self, poisoning chlildern
    RJP, Socialist Party merge at midnight, dissatisfied group to open another party
    RJP, Socialist Party merge at midnight, dissatisfied group to open another party
    Two more patients defeat COVID-19
    Two more patients defeat COVID-19
    Medical supplies from China arrive in Tatopani
    Medical supplies from China arrive in Tatopani
    India gifts 23 tonnes of essential medicines 
    India gifts 23 tonnes of essential medicines 
    Congressmen rebuke President Bhandari
    Congressmen rebuke President Bhandari
    COVID-19 count climbs to 45 in the country
    COVID-19 count climbs to 45 in the country
    Nepal-India open borders biggest threat to COVID-19 in Nepal
    Nepal-India open borders biggest threat to COVID-19 in Nepal

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology