World Vision provides protective gears

Kathmandu, 23 April : The World Vision International Nepal (WVIN) has provided 1000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and 120 IR thermometers to the Government of Nepal. The protective gears were handed over to the Ministry of Health and Population by Minister of Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Parbat Gurung as received from the WVIN upon the request of the Government. Earlier the Government had decided to mobilise Non-Governmental Organisationsto curb COVID-19 spread.

People’s News Monitoring Service