  • Friday 24th April 2020
20 Nepalis succumb to coronavirus in the UK

  • Published on: April 24, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 24 April : The number of Nepalis who died of the coronavirus contagion in the United Kingdom has climbed to 20.

    According to London-based Nepali Embassy, three more Nepalis living in the  UK died of the deadly virus recently.The deceased are identified as  Gopal Gurung, 72, Hansa Raj Lingden, 65, and Bima Nachhiring Rai .Earlier this week, the Non-resident Nepali Association said that 17 Nepalis had died of  COVD-19 .

    People’s News Monitoring Service

