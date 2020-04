Kathmandu, 24 April : In close coordination with the Government of Nepal, the Sriankan Government has repatriated its 76 citizens studying at the Pokhara-based Manipal Teaching Hospital. According to Srilankan Embassy, a chartered flight of national flag carrier of Sri Lanka took off for Colombo with the 76 students on board from Tribhuvan International Airport this afternoon.

People’s News Monitoring Service