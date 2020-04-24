A youth in Bhojpur infected with coronavirus

Kathmandu, 24 April: The Health Ministry has confirmed a 26-year-old youth in Bhojpur with coronavirus positive yesterday. Along with the positive case in Bhojpur, total number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 48.

The patient is under isolation in BP Health and Science Academy in Dharan. The youth had returned from Saudi Arabia on 13 February.

Earlier, two patients were confirmed infected with coronavirus on 23 April in Janakpur and Udayapur.

Along with the latest positive case, total number infected with coronavirus has reached 29 in Province No 1.

In all over the country, nine thousand two hundred individuals have undergone PCR test, whereas, 34 thousand 523 individuals have undergone RDT test.

Ten thousand 573 persons are staying in quarantine and 86 persons are in isolation in the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service