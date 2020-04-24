  • Friday 24th April 2020
People's Review

A youth in Bhojpur infected with coronavirus

  • Published on: April 24, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 24 April: The Health Ministry has confirmed a 26-year-old youth in Bhojpur with coronavirus positive yesterday. Along with the positive case in Bhojpur, total number of coronavirus positive cases has reached 48.

    The patient is under isolation in BP Health and Science Academy in Dharan. The youth had returned from Saudi Arabia on 13 February.

    Earlier, two patients were confirmed infected with coronavirus on 23 April in Janakpur and Udayapur.

    Along with the latest positive case, total number infected with coronavirus has reached 29 in Province No 1.

    In all over the country, nine thousand two hundred individuals have undergone PCR test, whereas, 34 thousand 523 individuals have undergone RDT test.

    Ten thousand 573 persons are staying in quarantine and 86 persons are in isolation in the country.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    “Bat” connection of corona virus and Ramayan
    “Bat” connection of corona virus and Ramayan
    German ambassador on Twitter
    German ambassador on Twitter
    Coronavirus in Nepal: 10 recovered, no critical case
    Coronavirus in Nepal: 10 recovered, no critical case
    A youth in Bhojpur infected with coronavirus
    A youth in Bhojpur infected with coronavirus
    Two more COVID-19 positive cases confirmed
    Two more COVID-19 positive cases confirmed
    Mother commits suicide after poisoning her two childern
    Mother commits suicide after poisoning her two childern
    NC central committee meeting on April 29
    NC central committee meeting on April 29
    88 per cent progress made in reconstruction of private houses
    88 per cent progress made in reconstruction of private houses
    Mother’s Day observed amid lockdown
    Mother’s Day observed amid lockdown
    Janta Samajwadi party registered
    Janta Samajwadi party registered

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology