German ambassador on Twitter

Kathmandu, 24 April: German ambassador Roland Schäfer has joined Twitter using it as an additional communicational channel.

In an Embassy note it is announced that Ambassador Schäfer has opened a personalized Titter account as an additional communication channel. He can be found @GerAmbKTM/ https://twitter.com/GerAmbKTM through his channel Ambassador Schäfer will share his remarks during the COVID-19 crisis as well as information about the Embassy’s doing as holder of the EU Gender Champion Mandate.

People’s News Monitoring Service