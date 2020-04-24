  • Friday 24th April 2020
People's Review

German ambassador on Twitter

  • Published on: April 24, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 24 April: German ambassador Roland Schäfer has joined Twitter using it as an additional communicational channel.

    In an Embassy note it is announced that Ambassador Schäfer has opened a personalized Titter account as an additional communication channel. He can be found @GerAmbKTM/ https://twitter.com/GerAmbKTM through his channel Ambassador Schäfer will share his remarks during the COVID-19 crisis as well as information about the Embassy’s doing as holder of the EU Gender Champion Mandate.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

