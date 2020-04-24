Government withdraws two controversial ordinances

Kathmandu, 24 April: Today’s cabinet meeting held at PM’s residence in Baluatar has decided to withdraw two controversial ordinances which were widely criticized by all political parties and even by the members of the ruling party’s Secretariat and majority members of the party standing committee.

The two ordinances were related to the split of the political parties and appointment on the constitutional bodies.

The government was fallen into minority in the party from the decision.

People’s News monitoring Service