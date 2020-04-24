  • Friday 24th April 2020
People's Review

Govt. withdraws both ordinances

  • Published on: April 24, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 24 April : After mounting pressure from all quarters including majority of  Secretariat members  including  Prachanda  and senior leaders in the Standing Committee of the ruling NCP , the government has decided to withdraw the ordinances issued on Monday.

    The Caibent meeting held this morning  decided to to withdraw the ordinances. The Constitutional Council Act and Political Party Act were issued summarily by the President on Monday upon the recommendation of the Cabinet.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    76 Srilankan students repatriated
    76 Srilankan students repatriated
    20 Nepalis succumb to coronavirus in the UK
    20 Nepalis succumb to coronavirus in the UK
    President revokes controversial ordinances
    President revokes controversial ordinances
    Govt. withdraws both ordinances
    Govt. withdraws both ordinances
    Government withdraws two controversial ordinances
    Government withdraws two controversial ordinances
    “Bat” connection of corona virus and Ramayan
    “Bat” connection of corona virus and Ramayan
    German ambassador on Twitter
    German ambassador on Twitter
    Coronavirus in Nepal: 10 recovered, no critical case
    Coronavirus in Nepal: 10 recovered, no critical case
    A youth in Bhojpur infected with coronavirus
    A youth in Bhojpur infected with coronavirus
    Two more COVID-19 positive cases confirmed
    Two more COVID-19 positive cases confirmed

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology