Govt. withdraws both ordinances

Kathmandu, 24 April : After mounting pressure from all quarters including majority of Secretariat members including Prachanda and senior leaders in the Standing Committee of the ruling NCP , the government has decided to withdraw the ordinances issued on Monday.

The Caibent meeting held this morning decided to to withdraw the ordinances. The Constitutional Council Act and Political Party Act were issued summarily by the President on Monday upon the recommendation of the Cabinet.

People’s News Monitoring Service