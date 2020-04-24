“Bat” connection of corona virus and Ramayan

By Manoj Kumar Karna

Referring to the twit of Anup Soni, Raj forwarded the photo of a page from Goshwami Tulasi Das’s Ramayan in Awadhi language in the group of #Team_BJP RKSINGH which writes the “bat connection” of human with its Hindi translation. Though the twit writes a pace more than its conventional meaning which has been translated as “according to the version number 120 in the Ramayan, when the backbiting will be on the earth and the sin will grow everywhere, there will be an incarnation of bat with its disease spreading all around and, as quoted in version number 121, the only treatment of that deadly disease will be to be meditative (isolation at home) and do the enchantment of the Great God.”

Of course, these lines draw attention of any of the Sanatan persons who believe in the sacred version of the religious writings in long narration. The columnist has two Ramayan with different authors between which he possesses two again, old and new versions of Tulasi Das’s Ramayan. Therefore, this columnist has verified those quoted versions 120 and 121 and pondered the meaning in the new version which has the meaning also. In the chapter “Uttarkand” and under the sub-title “The Seven Questions of Garud and their answer of Kagbhusundi” explains:

“Backbiting person will take rebirth as a bat, my child, and listen to those diseases with which the human will suffer (Goshwami, 2072 BS: 977)”.

“Where the human dies with single disease then there are so many other diseases. These diseases ail our life so how can we meditate (restore peace) (Goshwami, 2072 BS: 978, line 121. a.)?”

Actually these versions are full of all philosophical meanings which can be understood in many ways but what haunts is that there is mention of “bat” and “diseases” with it. What Raj forwarded the twit with its meaning is not directly cent per cent correct in today’s weight of denotation meaning but its connotation is not wrong at any cost. As the world claims that the origin of coronavirus (COVID-19) is Wuhan province of China and its source is bat, anyone can see the truth that coronavirus has link with those “bat” and “human who use to eat bat”! However, we cannot claim that the bat whose body is source of coronavirus was a human in its previous birth and has taken incarnation of bat to spread the disease as quoted in the Ramayan.

The Ramayan is a religious epic which is full of ethics of life and miracles. Miracles do not need to satisfy the standard of scientific proof every time. For example, sometimes a clinically dead person gets up on the pyre before setting fire on it. So instead of rejecting miracle, one has to learn faults of scientific apparatus, particular human resource and that theme of working in hospital at the moment which all declared any person as dead but is still alive on the pyre! If any microscope cannot see air till date, it does never mean that there is no air! In fact the religious epics are the “mother” of any scientific invention on which we base (please see, the “The Making of a Scientist” by V. S. Ramachandran of Tamil Nadu, India who teaches neurology at the University of California, San Diego, 2008 AD). Ramachandran gives focus on the term “curiosity”, the desire of learning in a scientist. He quotes Peter Medawar’s saying that you need to “experience physical discomfort when there is incomprehension.” If this columnist quotes his some referential lines from his article for scientific investigation, it will be assimilating matter for the Nepal government, political parties and students of science or general student whoever wants to be a scientist.

He seeks some essentialities for making a scientist as he writes “science flourishes best in an atmosphere of complete freedom and financial independence.” Here, Ramachandran focuses on “freedom” and “financial independence” which both our Nepali teachers and students lack from the government in the universities and NAST like institutions. How can we forget Mahabir Pun whose talent is being ignored by the state because he seeks these two pre-requisites for scientific performance in Nepal? How can we forget the students of Pulchowk Engineering Campus (TU) whose experiment on the helicopter remains astray in the lack of finance? There are so many examples which show the cause of the brain drain of Nepali youths in the foreign countries due to financial crisis in scientific experiment and freedom in study. The Nepali state agencies and the governments have always been seeking nepotism or the political affiliation for capital investment since long.

Ramachandran equally researches that any knowledge at school level is quite essential for future scientific career. He remembers the coincidental learning in his life. He found once the picture of the Sumerian word “audu” as “goat” which, he says, was common in South Indian/Dravidian (Tamil) language he has learned in his life.

Ramachandran amuses with literature (poetry) while learning about science. He writes “science has a great deal more in common with poetry than most of us realize; both enterprises involve unusual juxtaposition of ideas and a certain romantic vision of the world.” It means that the knowledge of any field is worthy in a university whether it be science or humanities or law or anything else.

Therefore, this columnist draws some sharp conclusions from these two writings; of Tulasi Das’s Ramayan and V. S. Ramachandran’s “The Making of a Scientist”. The Ramayan is poetry (epic) writing and the Ramachandran’s piece is a scientific article. Firstly, both of these writings are ahead of Nepali academicians and society but we have not taken any worth from these writings till date in behave. Secondly, we need to “rearrange” the religious versions also in our school education for invention, morality growth and curiosity rising in the children. Here, some radical communist supporters in the country may oppose this proposal but they should peacefully realize the fact that many top level communist leaders herehave already worshipped the buffalo publicly after the so-called People’s War. Similarly, thy are found sacrificing the he-goats while entering the prime ministerial residence at Baluwatar or in Dashain festival for good amen and have been going to consult a soothsayer astrologer for date of becoming the prime minister. Their schooling of “burning” religious scriptures is nothing but a barbaric activity and shameful. The bitter reality is that this scientist V. S. Ramachnadran belongs to Tamil Nadu, India, which has most influence of Christianity even in the reign of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)- government under Narendra Modi premiership but Ramachandran mentions the importance of poetry, the religious versions, as base for scientific investigation and such romantic experiences at school level. So the Nepali communists’ rejection of Hindu religious scripture will be a “hyperbolic” unrealistic one. Thirdly, the university authorities should invest – in all faculties by giving equal importance, and for this, how to convince the government heading person for budget is the matter of personality of those authorities. If one university is unable to pay equal financial attention of all its faculties, it may inform the government with wide proof and decision of stakeholders to provide opportunity to other newly structured university in the country for certain faculty. Fourthly, we should make habit of reading the holy books and cashing their equivalent meanings in our lives to avoid tortures and miseries because old writings are as “old is gold” for mankind.

(The writer is the lecturer in the Patan Multiple Campus, Patandhoka, TU).