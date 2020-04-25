  • Saturday 25th April 2020
People's Review

Air service to remain closed till May 15

  • Published on: April 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 April : The High- Level Coordination Committee on Control and Prevention of coronavirus has decided to close air service till May 15.Both the domestic and international flights would not be operated till May 15 in order to contain the COVID-19. The meeting also reviewed the activities conducted so far to contain the virus and concluded that the lockdown was in right track. The efforts made so far for controlling and preventing the COVID-19 were giving positive result.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

