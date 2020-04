Kathmandu, 25 April: All 47 tunnels pertaining to a railway linking Lhasa and Nyingchi have been completed after more than five years of unrelenting efforts, following the drilling of the last two tunnels Mainling Tunnel and Zagar Tunnel on Apr. 7. The railway spanning the southeastern Qinghai-Tibet Plateau will turn a deep chasm into a thoroughfare.

People’s News Monitoring Service/ China Tibet Online