  • Saturday 25th April 2020
People's Review

Bhulke locals run short of daily essentials

  • Published on: April 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu , 25 April 25 (RSS): Bhulke of Triyuga municipality-3 in Udaypur is facing a severe shortage of daily essentials with the local administration’s decision to seal the area for preventing the further risk of COVID-19 spread. The shortage of daily essentials ranging from edible oil, salt, rice, cooking gas to detergent soaps has hit the people’s life. The area known as the ‘new epicenter’ of COVID-19 in the country has been sealed off since the past two weeks.

