China completes 12 post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal

By Our Reporter

Kathmandu, 25 April: Coinciding the fifth year of the devastating earthquake shocked Nepal in 2015, the Chinese embassy in Kathmandu has evaluated China added 25 reconstruction projects in Nepal.

After the devastating earthquake in Nepal, China had committed providing grant assistance for 25 reconstruction projects in five sectors, namely, infrastructure, people’s livelihood in mountain areas, archeological heritage renovation, disaster preparedness and health.

Out of them, China has already completed 12 projects. The remaining 13 projects are also in progress.

The following are the already completed China aided projects in Nepal:

Kathmandu Ring Road Improvement Project

Tatopani Frontier Inspection Station Project

Earthquake Monitoring Network Project

Kathmandu Durbar High School Project

Arniko Highway Long-term Opening Maintenance Project

Civil Service Hospital Project

Nine-storied Basantapur Tower Restoration Project at Durbar Square of Kathmandu

Emergency relief goods supported by the Chinese Government after the “4.25” earthquake in 2015

Chinese Medical Team providing personnel treatment and epidemic prevention support after the “4.25” earthquake in 2015

The 10km congested road section improvement project was completed in December 2018, with two-way eight-lane, and the first urban interchange Kalanki Bridge.

Tatopani Frontier Inspection Station Project completed in April 2019.