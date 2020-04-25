  • Saturday 25th April 2020
People's Review

HLCC for extending lockdown by another week

  • Published on: April 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 April : The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has recommended that the government-imposed nationwide lockdown be extended by another week.

    According to  media reports, a taskforce under the committee was given the responsibility to prepare a new modality for lockdown. The taskforce has suggested that the lockdown be extended by a week, following which a new modality could be taken into consideration. Keeping in mind the impact of COVID-19 at different places, loosening of the lockdown could be considered afterwards.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests
    NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests
    HLCC for extending lockdown by another week
    HLCC for extending lockdown by another week
    One more coronavirus patient recovers
    One more coronavirus patient recovers
    Air service to remain closed till May 15
    Air service to remain closed till May 15
    WHO removes Nepal from high risk zone
    WHO removes Nepal from high risk zone
    Bhulke locals run short of daily essentials
    Bhulke locals run short of daily essentials
    Tatopani border point on regular operation
    Tatopani border point on regular operation
    All tunnels on Lhasa-Nyingchi railway complete
    All tunnels on Lhasa-Nyingchi railway complete
    China completes 12 post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal
    China completes 12 post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal
    Government to extend lockdown period, limited activities may be allowed in some districts
    Government to extend lockdown period, limited activities may be allowed in some districts

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology