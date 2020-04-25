HLCC for extending lockdown by another week

Kathmandu, 25 April : The High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 has recommended that the government-imposed nationwide lockdown be extended by another week.

According to media reports, a taskforce under the committee was given the responsibility to prepare a new modality for lockdown. The taskforce has suggested that the lockdown be extended by a week, following which a new modality could be taken into consideration. Keeping in mind the impact of COVID-19 at different places, loosening of the lockdown could be considered afterwards.

People’s News Monitoring Service