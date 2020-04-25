One more coronavirus patient recovers

Kathmandu, 25 April: A 27 year old youth undergoing treatment in Bharatpur, Chitwan is going to be discharged this evening after recovering his health.

According to the Health Ministry, out of 49 coronavirus patient, total 12 have been recovered their health.

Currently, 37 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. 30 patients are undergoing treatment at Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, five at Narayeni Hospital in Birgunj, one in Dhangadhi and one in Bharatpur. Their health is normal, said the Ministry.

Until now, nine thousand six hundred 66 persons have undergone PCR test in all over the country.

People’s News Monitoring Service