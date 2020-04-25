  • Saturday 25th April 2020
One more coronavirus patient recovers

  Published on: April 25, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 25 April: A 27 year old youth undergoing treatment in Bharatpur, Chitwan is going to be discharged this evening after recovering his health.

    According to the Health Ministry, out of 49 coronavirus patient, total 12 have been recovered their health.

    Currently, 37 coronavirus patients are undergoing treatment in different hospitals. 30 patients are undergoing treatment at Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar, five at Narayeni Hospital in Birgunj, one in Dhangadhi and one in Bharatpur. Their health is normal, said the Ministry.

    Until now, nine thousand six hundred 66 persons have undergone PCR test in all over the country.

    NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests
    HLCC for extending lockdown by another week
    One more coronavirus patient recovers
    Air service to remain closed till May 15
    WHO removes Nepal from high risk zone
    Bhulke locals run short of daily essentials
    Tatopani border point on regular operation
    All tunnels on Lhasa-Nyingchi railway complete
    China completes 12 post-earthquake reconstruction projects in Nepal
    Government to extend lockdown period, limited activities may be allowed in some districts
