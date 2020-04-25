WHO removes Nepal from high risk zone

Kathmandu, 25 April : Nepal is no more in the high risk zone, but in risk zone in view of COVID-19 infection.The World Health Organisation (WHO) removed Nepal from the list of high risk zone to put it in the risk zone few days ago. The WHO latest assessment was based on efforts Nepal has taken in the prevention and containment of the deadly virus.

According to joint spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari, Nepal was earlier assessed as the highly vulnerable country in view of the COVID-19 due to the emergence of virus in its northern neighbour and open borders with the southern neighbour. It was removed from this list being based on measures it applied in the prevention, control and treatment of the virus.

People’s News Monitoring Service