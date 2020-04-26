200 stranded Nepalis being brought home

Kathmandu, 26 April : TheJhapa District Administration Office has begun preparation to bring 200 Nepali stranded across the border in India. A 200-bed quarantine is being set up at the Mechi multiple campus in Bhadrapur to accommodate them.

According to Chief District Officer Udaya Bahadur Rana, more than 200 Nepali citizens are currently living near the bordering region of Jhapa awaiting to return home. They are stationed at neighbouring Indian market towns like Galgaliya, Pani Tanki, Naxarbadi and other areas. Upon arrival, they will be quarantined and allowed to go home only after test of Corona Virus.

People’s News Monitoring Service