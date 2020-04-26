Four coronavirus patients being discharged today

Kathmandu, 26 April: Four coronavirus patients have been discharged today from Narayeni Hospital. Total coronavirus patients recovered their health has reached 16 in the country, according to the Health Ministry.

The Ministry informed that nine thousand nine hundred 31 suspected persons’ PCR test has been conducted nationwide.

Accordingly, through RDT, 41 thousand four hundred 36 tests have been conducted nationwide.Total number of test conducted has reached 51 thousand three hundred 67.

