  • Sunday 26th April 2020
People's Review

Four coronavirus patients being discharged today

  • Published on: April 26, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 26 April: Four coronavirus patients have been discharged today from Narayeni Hospital. Total coronavirus patients recovered their health has reached 16 in the country, according to the Health Ministry.

    The Ministry informed that nine thousand nine hundred 31 suspected persons’ PCR test has been conducted nationwide.

    Accordingly, through RDT, 41 thousand four hundred 36 tests have been conducted nationwide.Total number of test conducted has reached 51 thousand three hundred  67.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Four coronavirus patients being discharged today
    Four coronavirus patients being discharged today
    Son kills father in Salyan
    Son kills father in Salyan
    Two more confirmed positive reaching total 51 coronavirus infected
    Two more confirmed positive reaching total 51 coronavirus infected
    NC demands prompt repatriation of migrant workers
    NC demands prompt repatriation of migrant workers
    200 stranded Nepalis being brought home
    200 stranded Nepalis being brought home
    33 Nepalis succumb to COVID-19 in UK
    33 Nepalis succumb to COVID-19 in UK
    Nepalis abroad: 48 died, 2238 coronavirus infected in 22 countries
    Nepalis abroad: 48 died, 2238 coronavirus infected in 22 countries
    PM Oli faces crisis in NCP
    PM Oli faces crisis in NCP
    NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests
    NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests
    HLCC for extending lockdown by another week
    HLCC for extending lockdown by another week

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology