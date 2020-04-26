Himani Trust donates coronavirus protective medical equipment

Kathmandu, 26 April: The Himani Trust has donated essential protective equipment to the health workers, Police, media persons, local staffers and people’s representatives who are working at the front line in fighting against coronavirus pandemic.

The equipment are PPEs, masks, globes, sanitizer, among others.

The Trust, on Sunday handed over medical equipment to the Kathmandu Medical Collage amidst a programme at the Trust headquarters.

Former Princess and vice chairman of the Trust Prerana Rajya Laxmi Devi Singh handed over the medical equipment to the Hospital.

Accordingly, at the same function, the Trust distributed medical equipment to 20 media persons.

Chief Principal of the Kathmandu Medical Collage Dr Chanda Karki, after receiving the medical equipment, remarked that the role played by the Institution of Monarchy in social sector in Nepal is incomparable.

Sitashma Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah, treasure of the Trust said that the Trust is always ready to help the citizens during their difficult times.

She also informed that the Trust is preparing for distributing food and medicines to those needy people.

People’s News Monitoring Service