  • Sunday 26th April 2020
People's Review

Himani Trust donates coronavirus protective medical equipment

  • Published on: April 26, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 26 April: The Himani Trust has donated essential protective equipment to the health workers, Police, media persons, local staffers and people’s representatives who are working at the front line in fighting against coronavirus pandemic.

    The equipment are PPEs, masks, globes, sanitizer, among others.

    The Trust, on Sunday handed over medical equipment to the Kathmandu Medical Collage amidst a programme at the Trust headquarters.

    Former Princess and vice chairman of the Trust Prerana Rajya Laxmi Devi Singh handed over the medical equipment to the Hospital.

    Accordingly, at the same function, the Trust distributed medical equipment to 20 media persons.

    Chief Principal of the Kathmandu Medical Collage Dr Chanda Karki, after receiving the medical equipment, remarked that the role played by the Institution of Monarchy in social sector in Nepal is incomparable.

    Sitashma Rajya Laxmi Devi Shah, treasure of the Trust said that the Trust is always ready to help the citizens during their difficult times.

    She also informed that the Trust is preparing for distributing food and medicines to those needy people.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Police refuse to register abduction complaint
    Police refuse to register abduction complaint
    PAC to investigate procurement of medical supplies
    PAC to investigate procurement of medical supplies
    Total COVID-19 infection cases reach 52
    Total COVID-19 infection cases reach 52
    Lockdown extended until May 7
    Lockdown extended until May 7
    Himani Trust donates coronavirus protective medical equipment
    Himani Trust donates coronavirus protective medical equipment
    Four coronavirus patients being discharged today
    Four coronavirus patients being discharged today
    Son kills father in Salyan
    Son kills father in Salyan
    Two more confirmed positive reaching total 51 coronavirus infected
    Two more confirmed positive reaching total 51 coronavirus infected
    NC demands prompt repatriation of migrant workers
    NC demands prompt repatriation of migrant workers
    200 stranded Nepalis being brought home
    200 stranded Nepalis being brought home

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology