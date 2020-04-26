NC demands prompt repatriation of migrant workers

Kathmandu, 26 April : The Nepali Congress has demanded prompt repatriation the Nepali migrant workers who have been stranded abroad due to COVID-19 crisis.

Party leader Dila Sangraula handing over a memorandum to the Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Minister Rameshwar Raya Yadav today urged the government to take promt action in repatriating stranded Nepalis abroad.

She also reminded the minister that over 100 bodies of Nepalis lie in the morgues of different countries due to various causes and asked the government to bring in to the country as soon as possible.

People’s News Monitoring Service