  • Sunday 26th April 2020
People's Review

NC demands prompt repatriation of migrant workers

  • Published on: April 26, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 26 April : The Nepali Congress has demanded prompt  repatriation the Nepali migrant workers who have been stranded abroad due to COVID-19  crisis.

    Party leader  Dila Sangraula handing over a memorandum to the Minister for Labour, Employment and Social Security Minister Rameshwar Raya Yadav today urged the government to take promt action in repatriating stranded Nepalis abroad.

    She also reminded the minister that over 100 bodies of Nepalis lie in the morgues of different countries due to various causes and asked the government to  bring in to the country as soon as possible.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    NC demands prompt repatriation of migrant workers
    NC demands prompt repatriation of migrant workers
    200 stranded Nepalis being brought home
    200 stranded Nepalis being brought home
    33 Nepalis succumb to COVID-19 in UK
    33 Nepalis succumb to COVID-19 in UK
    Nepalis abroad: 48 died, 2238 coronavirus infected in 22 countries
    Nepalis abroad: 48 died, 2238 coronavirus infected in 22 countries
    PM Oli faces crisis in NCP
    PM Oli faces crisis in NCP
    NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests
    NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests
    HLCC for extending lockdown by another week
    HLCC for extending lockdown by another week
    One more coronavirus patient recovers
    One more coronavirus patient recovers
    Air service to remain closed till May 15
    Air service to remain closed till May 15
    WHO removes Nepal from high risk zone
    WHO removes Nepal from high risk zone

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology