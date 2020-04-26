Nepalis abroad: 48 died, 2238 coronavirus infected in 22 countries

Kathmandu, 26 April: By Saturday, a total of 48 Nepalies abroad have died due to the coronavirus. In 22 countries abroad, two thousand two hundred 38 Nepalis have infected from the pandemic, according to the Organisation of Non-Resident Nepalis.

Largested number of coronavirus infected Nepalis are found in the US and London.

According to Kumar Pant, NRN chairman, in London, 33 Nepalis have died. Accordingly, in the USA 10 Nepalis have died, in UAE two, in Ireland, Japan and Turkey one each have been died.

In the US around one thousand and also in London around the same number of the Nepalis are infected coronavirus pandemic. 71 Nepalis infected in UAE, 49 in Bahrain, 22 in Portugal, 22 in Ireland, 21 in Kubet, 11 in Australia, 10 in Spain, 5 in Switzerland, four each in Sauti Arab, Germany and Belgium, three each in Malaysia and Canada, two each in Japan and Hong Kong, one each in Turkey, Myanmar and France are infected.

Pant believes, the infected number can be increased as many of the patients might have not reported the infection, reports Naya Patrika daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service