  • Sunday 26th April 2020
People's Review

Nepalis abroad: 48 died, 2238 coronavirus infected in 22 countries

  • Published on: April 26, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 26 April: By Saturday, a total of 48 Nepalies abroad have died due to the coronavirus. In 22 countries abroad, two thousand two hundred 38 Nepalis have infected from the pandemic, according to the Organisation of Non-Resident Nepalis.

    Largested number of coronavirus infected Nepalis are found in the US and London.

    According to Kumar Pant, NRN chairman, in London, 33 Nepalis have died. Accordingly, in the USA 10 Nepalis have died, in UAE two, in Ireland, Japan and Turkey one each have been died.

    In the US around one thousand and also in London around the same number of the Nepalis are infected coronavirus pandemic. 71 Nepalis infected in UAE, 49 in Bahrain, 22 in Portugal, 22 in Ireland, 21 in Kubet, 11 in Australia, 10 in Spain, 5 in Switzerland, four each in Sauti Arab, Germany and Belgium, three each in Malaysia and Canada, two each in Japan and Hong Kong, one each in Turkey, Myanmar and France are infected.

    Pant believes, the infected number can be increased as many of the patients might have not reported the infection, reports Naya Patrika daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepalis abroad: 48 died, 2238 coronavirus infected in 22 countries
    Nepalis abroad: 48 died, 2238 coronavirus infected in 22 countries
    PM Oli faces crisis in NCP
    PM Oli faces crisis in NCP
    NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests
    NHRC urges govt to expedite PCR tests
    HLCC for extending lockdown by another week
    HLCC for extending lockdown by another week
    One more coronavirus patient recovers
    One more coronavirus patient recovers
    Air service to remain closed till May 15
    Air service to remain closed till May 15
    WHO removes Nepal from high risk zone
    WHO removes Nepal from high risk zone
    Bhulke locals run short of daily essentials
    Bhulke locals run short of daily essentials
    Tatopani border point on regular operation
    Tatopani border point on regular operation
    All tunnels on Lhasa-Nyingchi railway complete
    All tunnels on Lhasa-Nyingchi railway complete

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology