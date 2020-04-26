PM Oli faces crisis in NCP

Kathmandu, 26 April: Finally, conspiracy developed in the Nepal Communist Party has been surfaced as vice chairman Bamdev Gautam asked to Prime Minister and party chairman KP Sharma Oli to tender resignation.

PM Oli held consultation meetings with senior leaders in NCP – co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal, Madhav Nepal, Bamdev Gautam, Bishnu poudel – on Saturday, 25 April. In the meeting, Gautam suggested Oli to quit both the positions – party chairmanship and PM – and take rest.

In reply, PM Oli said to Gautam that he is not going to tender resignation. Oli further warned to bring vote of no confidence against the government.

On Friday, 24 April, a gathering was organized at Gautam’s residence in Bhaisepati. The gathering was attended by six out of nine secretariat members. Genral secretary Bishnu Poudel, who was sided with Oli earlier, had also attended the gathering. The gathering had decided to put pressure on Oli to call party standing committee meeting to discuss on the government’s performance.

After issuance of the ordinance, Oli has become unpopular, in the meantime, another chairman Dahal, vice chairman Bamdev Gautam, senior leader JN Khanal have developed a front. However, Madhav Nepal is playing a neutral role. Nepal seems the kingmaker in the party.

People’s News Monitoring Service