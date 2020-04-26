  • Sunday 26th April 2020
Police refuse to register abduction complaint

    • Kathmandu, 26 April : The Metropolitan Police Range Kathmandu has refused to register the abduction case against former Nepal Police IGP Sarbendra Khanal, and CPN lawmakers Mahesh Basnet and Kisan Shrestha, according to Socialist Party Nepal leader and former Prime Minister Baburam Bhattarai.

    Bhattarai along with lawmaker Surendra Yadav and others leaders of the party had reached the Metropolitan Police Range Kathmandu office in Teku Sunday afternoon to register the abduction case against the trio.

