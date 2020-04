Kathmandu, 26 April : A 21-year-old man has killed his father in Salyan. According to police, Suraj B.K , resident of Siddha Kumakh Rural Municipality killed his father last night. Unruly BK had thrashed his mother two weeks ago and broken her hand. The accused has been detained and investigation is underway. The body has been sent to district for autopsy.

People’s News Monitoring Service