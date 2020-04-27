  • Monday 27th April 2020
Border with India to remain shut

  Published on: April 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 April: Along with extending 10 days lockdown, the government has decided to close the border till May 13 midnight. Hence,the border crossing points will remain closed with India.  A meeting of the  cabinet  has also  decided to suspend domestic and international fights till May 15.

    Earlier,the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 had decided to suspend domestic and international flights till May 15 as a precautionary measure against the possible spread of coronavirus.

