  • Tuesday 28th April 2020
People's Review

Oli holds parleys with Nepal, offers Chairmanship of the party

  • Published on: April 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 April : Following mounting pressure from his Secretariat and Standing Committee members, ruling Nepal Communist Party Chair and Prime Minister Khadga Oli,  in a bid to save himself from rival group within the party, he held discussions with  party’s senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal today.

    According to Oli’s confidantes, during the talks, Oli offered leader Nepal  with party Chairman’s post in lieu with his continuation of Premiership. Though Nepal took it in a positive note but replied that he needs discussion with all Standing Committee members before agreeing  to Oli’s proposal.

    Meanwhile, leaders of Oli and Prachand-Nepal faction have agreed to summon the Secretariat meeting of the party to settle the intra-party feuds.

    A meeting of leaders representing Oli and Prachand-Nepal faction held at the residence of senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal has  decided to summon the Secretariat meeting on Tuesday.The Secretariat meeting will decide whether to summon the Standing Committee meeting or not.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

