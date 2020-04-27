PM Oli performing flexibility

Kathmandu, 27 April: Prime Minister and party chairman of the Nepal Communist Party KP Sharma Oli has called party secretariat meeting today to discuss on latest political development in the party.

PM Oli has sent the message to another chairman Pushpakamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Nepal that he is ready to work as per the party decision.

Oli has sent the message to Nepal that he is ready to correct past mistakes and review on assignment of the chief ministers and make a change on his secretariat.

However, Oli has denied to call the party standing committee meeting, said a source.

Nepal and Dahal are calculating Oli’s further strategies that to what extend Oli can go! The senior leaders are evaluating on whether Oli will move to dissolve the parliament and announce mid-term polls and split the party, the source informed!

People’s News Monitoring Service