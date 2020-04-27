  • Monday 27th April 2020
PM Oli performing flexibility

  • Published on: April 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 April: Prime Minister and party chairman of the Nepal Communist Party KP Sharma Oli has called party secretariat meeting today to discuss on latest political development in the party.

    PM Oli has sent the message to another chairman Pushpakamal Dahal and senior leader Madhav Nepal that he is ready to work as per the party decision.

    Oli has sent the message to Nepal that he is ready to correct past mistakes and review on assignment of the chief ministers and make a change on his secretariat.

    However, Oli has denied to call the party standing committee meeting, said a source.

    Nepal and Dahal are calculating Oli’s further strategies that to what extend Oli can go! The senior leaders are evaluating on whether Oli will move to dissolve the parliament and announce mid-term polls and split the party, the source informed!

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Weak tracing and testing process on coronavirus pandemic
    PM Oli performing flexibility
    Police refuse to register abduction complaint
    PAC to investigate procurement of medical supplies
    Total COVID-19 infection cases reach 52
    Lockdown extended until May 7
    Himani Trust donates coronavirus protective medical equipment
    Four coronavirus patients being discharged today
    Son kills father in Salyan
    Two more confirmed positive reaching total 51 coronavirus infected

