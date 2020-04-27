Supreme Court upholds its earlier verdict on TJ

Kathmandu, 27 April : The Supreme Court has dismissed the government’s request to review its verdict on a case of transitional justice and upheld its earlier verdict not to grant general amnesty to those accused of heinous crimes such as rape and murder and other serious human rights abuses.

A five-member bench of justices Deepak Kumar Karki, Meera Khadka, Bishwambhar Shreshta, Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada and Ananda Mohan Bhattarai refused to reopen the case. The full bench finally closed the door for reviewing the apex court verdict which was issued some two years ago.

People’s News Monitoring Service