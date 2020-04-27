Three political parties demand action against kidnappers

Kathmandu, 27 April :Three political parties – Nepali Congress, People’s Socialist Party, Nepal, and Rastriya Prajatantra Party- represented in the federal parliament have demanded legal action against those involved in the ‘kidnapping’ of lawmaker Dr. Surendra Yadav.

It may be recalled that two lawmakers of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) – Mahesh Basnet and Kisan Shrestha- and former chief of Nepal Police Sarbendra Khanal had brought lawmaker Dr. Yadav to Kathmandu from Mahottari allegedly without his consent in a bid to split Socialist Party led by Upendra Yadav on Wednesday.

People’s News Monitoring Service