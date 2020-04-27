  • Monday 27th April 2020
People's Review

Weak tracing and testing process on coronavirus pandemic

  Published on: April 27, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 27 April: As the number of coronavirus infected people is increasing the government mechanism has seen weak in tracing people in contact with those infected people, the government had no option except from extending lockdown.

    Only on Sunday, two locals in Birgunj and one in Jhapa were found infected with coronavirus. The process for tracing and widening CRP test has not been effective. Until now, only on around ten thousand people throat swab test has been conducted.

    The government has not been able to trace those people arrived from India.

    Medical experts are demanding for conducting mass level throat swab test by stopping rapid testing process to control the epidemic effectively.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

