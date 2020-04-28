BABBLES: Eating while sleeping

By a Babbler

Eating while sleeping

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli once had said it knowingly or unknowingly that the day will come when all the Nepalis will have the opportunity to eat while sleeping. Oli had indicated towards transforming the country into “Prosperous Nepal and Happy Nepali”, we don’t know, whether Nepal became prosperous or Nepalis have become happy, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic, all the Nepalis are eating while sleeping at their home!

When Singhadurwar reaches to villages?

Nepal Communist Party co-chairman Pushpakamal Dahal is time and again explaining that now Singhadurwar has reached to the villages. Singhdurwar is the synonymous of corruption where big leaders and senior bureaucrats make huge deals for commission. It is true that it has been expanded to the villages now. The evidence is that a total of 80 million relief materials have been distributed to the needy people during the lockdown period! In some districts, in the name of relief materials, spoiled rice was found being distributed!

Yes comrade, you are great!

Lockdown to avoid political crisis

Lockdown is not only for the prevention and precaution of coronavirus pandemic for the government, it has also become a medicine to stop possible demonstration against the government.

If the lockdown was not imposed, at least, the Maitighar Mandela would already have been heated along with issuance of the ordinances. At least, there is peace now!