Chinese President pledges support in combating COVID-19

Kathmandu, 28 April : President Bidya Devi Bhandari held telephone conversation with the President of People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on Monday evening.

Cherishing the fond memory of the successful State Visit of the President of China to Nepal in October 2019, the President of Nepal spoke of the longstanding close ties between the two countries. Reciprocating the sentiments, the President of China fondly recalled the spontaneous welcome extended by the people of Nepal and the important outcomes of the visit.

The two Presidents shared views on the ongoing global fight against the pandemic of COVID-19 and its impacts felt across the world. Views were also exchanged on the measures taken by their respective governments in the fight against COVID-19.

President Bhandari appreciated the strong initiatives pursued by the Government of China in containing and controlling the COVID-19 in China and in extending support to the countries around the world in their fight against the pandemic.

The Chinese President appreciated swift and resolute actions taken by the Government of Nepal in containing spread of the virus and assured China’s cooperation in this regard.

President Bhandari extended appreciation to the Government and people of China for the assistance of medical logistics provided to Nepal.

President Xi expressed his happiness over the return of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli to normal work schedule after his kidney transplant surgery and conveyed his best wishes to the Prime Minister of Nepal for his good health and happiness.

He also appreciated the telephone call by the President of Nepal and thanked for the solidarity and support extended to the Government and people of China during the coronavirus epidemic and also on the occasion of the Observance of National Day of Mourning in memory of those who lost their lives while fighting the novel coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two Presidents expressed satisfaction on the excellent state of bilateral relations and agreed to further strengthen these relations in the coming days through the implementation of understandings and agreements reached during the high-level visits, including the projects related to expanding connectivity between the two countries within the framework of Trans-Himalayan Multi-Dimensional Connectivity Network. Both the Presidents agreed to the expeditious execution of these projects immediately after the situation becomes normal.

