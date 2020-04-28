  • Tuesday 28th April 2020
EU offers Rs 9.8 billion to contain coronavirus

  Published on: April 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 28 April : The European Union (EU) has offered an aid package of Rs. 9.s billion to Nepal to tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus and mitigate its impacts.

    According to a press release, across the world, the EU is ensuring that partner countries are able to fight the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences. By combining resources from the EU, its Member States, and European Financial institutions, the EU has put together a “Team Europe” package totalling more than Euro 20 billion to support its partners’ immediate health responses to the coronavirus, as well as their economic recovery.

    The European Commission will also host, on 4 May, a global online pledging conference  to support the development of a vaccine.

    EU offers Rs 9.8 billion to contain coronavirus
    SDF marks a decade of project funding for regional integration and economic cooperation
    Chinese President pledges support in combating COVID-19
    PM Oli playing defensive strategies
    Three political parties demand action against kidnappers
    Oli holds parleys with Nepal, offers Chairmanship of the party
    Ex-Secretary Upadhyaya released on bail
    Border with India to remain shut
    National Employment Authority in the offing
    Supreme Court upholds its earlier verdict on TJ

