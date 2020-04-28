EU offers Rs 9.8 billion to contain coronavirus

Kathmandu, 28 April : The European Union (EU) has offered an aid package of Rs. 9.s billion to Nepal to tackle the outbreak of the coronavirus and mitigate its impacts.

According to a press release, across the world, the EU is ensuring that partner countries are able to fight the coronavirus pandemic and its consequences. By combining resources from the EU, its Member States, and European Financial institutions, the EU has put together a “Team Europe” package totalling more than Euro 20 billion to support its partners’ immediate health responses to the coronavirus, as well as their economic recovery.

The European Commission will also host, on 4 May, a global online pledging conference to support the development of a vaccine.

People’s News Monitoring Service