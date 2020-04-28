NCP on the verge of split, Oli faces crisis

By Our Political Analyst

Since PM Oli failed in his strategy to break the Socialist Party by issuing ordinance, he is facing serious crisis within the ruling party.

On 24 April, a gathering was organized at Bamdev Gautam’s residence in Bhaisepati. Out of nine secretariat members, six members were present there. At the gathering, Gautam had remarked that to save the party, Oli should be ousted from both the posts of party chair and PM.

The next day, Oli separately met with Madhav Nepal, Bamdev Gautam, Prachanda and Bishnu Poudel. During the meeting between Oli and Gautam, Gautam had asked Oli to tender his resignation from both the posts and take rest.

Oli, however, had said that he was not going to resign, rather, he had challenged to bring vote of no confidence against the government.

Equation in the party:

Following the ordinance episode, a group of 20 party standing committee members have demanded immediate call for the standing committee meeting. In the party standing committee, Oli is clearly in minority. Accordingly, in the party secretariat also, Oli has hardly four members supporting him.

It is sure that both the party secretariat as well as the party standing committee meetings will demand Oli’s resignation on the charge of failing to run the government and the party as well.

Oli, on the other hand, in case, will be cornered in the party, and he may take unexpected decisions, from which NCP may face serious crisis. It is speculated that the unexpected decision could be announcement of mid-term polls by dissolving the federal parliament.

Oli group has claimed that they secure above 40 percent of the MPs in the parliamentarian party.

NCP’s future in Madhav Nepal’s hand:

In the party, Mdhav Nepal has become the decisive force, as without Nepal’s support neither the Pushpakamal Dahal and Bamdev Gautam’s alliance will become strong nor Oli will become strong.

The Nepal faction in the party held a meeting at Nepal’s residence on Saturday. They advised Nepal to oust Oli from both the posts party chairman and PM and share the two posts by Nepal and Dahal.

On the other hand, PM Oli is denying to call the party secretariat and standing committee meeting.

If needed, Oli may use the last arm that he has, that is, splitting the party and dissolving the parliament.

Nepal, so far, may save the party from split and stop from dissolving of the parliament by taking a middle path acceptable for both the sides.