Kathmandu, 28 April : Two more coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed in Rautahat district . With this, the number of infected cases in the country has reached 54.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, a 24-year-old male from Bhusaha in Brindaban Municipality-9 and another 21-year-old male from Dewahi Gonahi Municipality-1 have tested positive for the virus.

People’s News Monitoring Service