  • Tuesday 28th April 2020
People's Review

NHRC calls for adopting rights-friendly measures

  • Published on: April 28, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 28 April : The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says the Central Prison has more inmates than its capacity.

    NHRC secretary Ved Prasad Bhattarai, in a press release has  stated that a monitoring carried out by the constitutional commission found there were 3,164 inmates in the Prison as against its capacity of housing 1,250 individuals.The NHRC has been monitoring the human rights situation of the inmates in jail and detainees in custody in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    A team comprising the Commission’s members including Sudip Pathak conducted monitoring at some detention centres in Kathmandu and Lalitpur as well as the at the Central Prison.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal: COVID-19 count climbs to 54
    Nepal: COVID-19 count climbs to 54
    CIAA raids COVID-19 hospital
    CIAA raids COVID-19 hospital
    Oli-Prachand meet inconclusive, Secretariat meeting uncertain
    Oli-Prachand meet inconclusive, Secretariat meeting uncertain
    TB and asthma patient passes away in quarantine
    TB and asthma patient passes away in quarantine
    Woman beaten to death in Sarlahi
    Woman beaten to death in Sarlahi
    SC resumes registration and hearing on writ petitions
    SC resumes registration and hearing on writ petitions
    NHRC calls for adopting rights-friendly measures
    NHRC calls for adopting rights-friendly measures
    The looming U.S.-China geopolitical tussle
    The looming U.S.-China geopolitical tussle
    Oli’s nuclear option?
    Oli’s nuclear option?
    From Far & Near: International Response to Pandemic Still Lukewarm
    From Far & Near: International Response to Pandemic Still Lukewarm

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology