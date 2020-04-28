NHRC calls for adopting rights-friendly measures

Kathmandu, 28 April : The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) says the Central Prison has more inmates than its capacity.

NHRC secretary Ved Prasad Bhattarai, in a press release has stated that a monitoring carried out by the constitutional commission found there were 3,164 inmates in the Prison as against its capacity of housing 1,250 individuals.The NHRC has been monitoring the human rights situation of the inmates in jail and detainees in custody in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A team comprising the Commission’s members including Sudip Pathak conducted monitoring at some detention centres in Kathmandu and Lalitpur as well as the at the Central Prison.

People’s News Monitoring Service