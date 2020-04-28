Oli-Prachand meet inconclusive, Secretariat meeting uncertain

Kathmandu, 28 April: Though Prime Minister Khadga Oli and Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal held parleys to thrash out the intra-party feuds, the duo failed to settle the issues that have surfaced lately. Their inability to reach consensus has deepened dispute resulting in uncertainty of party’s Secretariat and the Standing Committee.

It should be recalled that the leaders of factional group of the ruling party on Monday agreed to summon the Secretariat meeting and decide whether to convene the Standing Committee.

People’s News Monitoring Service