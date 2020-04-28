PM Oli playing defensive strategies

By Our Political Analyst

Kathmandu, 28 April: After senior leaders’ grouping against Prime Minister and Party Chairman KP Sharma Oli, he is playing mainly two strategies to save his position.

PM Oli is in trouble when party’s vice chairman Bamdev Gautam demand his resignation from both the positions – PM and party chairman.

As Oli has fallen into minority in the party secretariat, standing committee as well as in the party central committee, he has tried to receive senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal’s support to rescue his government.

First strategy he has initiated is to join hands with party’s senior leader Madhav Kumar Nepal. On Monday, Oli group tried their best to convince Nepal for developing alliance among those former UML force to save the party.

Nepal, who has felt that Oli had betrayed him time and again in the past, has learnt to have remarked that any deal in credit cannot be trusted.

Nevertheless, Nepal is concerned about possible split of the party. He doesn’t want split and thus he may give one opportunity to Oli at the cost of saving the party from split.

The second strategy Oli has initiated is very serious, that is dissolving the parliament and declaring mid-term polls.

So far, a section of NCP leaders say that Oli cannot dissolve the parliament in accordance to the constitution, another section believes dissolving parliament is the elected PM’s prerogative.

Meanwhile, PM Oli met Chief Justice Cholendra Shumser Rana on Tuesday in Baluatar.

The meeting is considered to be meaningful. It is expected that PM Oli might have taken consultation with the Chief Justice regarding announcement of the mid-term polls.

Furthermore, the party secretariat meeting is called for today and the meeting is meaningful as it is going to take place at a very crucial time.

Of late, after issuance of two controversial ordinances, PM Oli is facing serious crisis from the party.

