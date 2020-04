Kathmandu, 28 April : A 62 years old man died in a quarantine facility set up at Madhigau Rural Municipality, Pariwang Ward no 2, Rolpa district. According to the Chairperson of Madi Rural Municipality, Nanda Bhadur Pun, the deceased had returned to Rolpa from Kathmandu five days ago. He had come to the capital for medical facilities since he was a tuberculosis and asthma patient.

People’s News Monitoring Service