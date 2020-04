Kathmandu ,28 April : A woman has died in a fight that reportedly started taking over quarrel between children. Saidun Khatoon,35, of Basantapur in Haripurwa-8 of Sarlahi district has died.

According to local police, she was allegedly beaten up by Khodhadi Ansari and her family members. Severely injured, Khatoon died on the way to hospital. Police have arrested five persons involved in the incident. Further investigation is underway.

