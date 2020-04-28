Yet another political drama

By P.R. Pradhan

It a time when the country has been locked down for five weeks with the fear of spreading corona virus pandemic, all activities have been stalled, yet, the political leaders are busy in staging the drama of grasping power! Farmers have not been able to reach their products in the market, they are worried as they are unable to go to their farmlands for cultivation, dairy farmers are facing a huge loss due to lack of buyers, poultry farmers are unable to get the price of their products, there is shortage of fertilizer in the market. These are the things that have to be managed by the federal government.

The World Food Programme has already warned that due to the corona virus pandemic, the globe may face acute shortage of food grains, Nepali economic observers have already warned on possible great global economic recession and its impact on Nepal.

The reality is that the government has not been able to provide necessary incentives to the farmers, therefore, they are attracted to other business and keeping farmlands without cultivating. In result, Nepal, one time an agricultural product exporting country, has become an importer of all kinds of agriculture products such as green vegetables, rice, paddy, among others mainly from India.

How to overcome the corona virus pandemic and how to rescue the country’s economy, political leaders have no time to think, however, they are demonstrating the drama based on power game!

Amidst lockdown, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and his President Bidhya Devi Bhandari acted the role of issuing two ordinances related to splitting of the political parties and appointments in the constitutional bodies. The ordinances were aimed at strengthening the Nepal Communist Party by bringing a group of MPs to the government side after a split in the Socialist Party and Rastriya Janata Party.

It is not odd that the two tarai based parties are full of leaders serving their own interests and always they are looking for their personal interests.

Among them, a group willing to split the party, made different approaches with PM Oli saying that they were interested to join hands with the NCP making the party with two-thirds majority, Oli also okayed to provide deputy speaker’s post along with one ministerial post to the splinter group. To pave the way for those willing to split the party, Oli issued an ordinance by making easy the splitting process. However, at the time of split, there appeared two candidates to become the minister. When another candidate, MP Surendra Yadav became confirmed that he was not going to get the ministerial post, he decided to betray the team of splinters.

Now, Yadav is telling the story that how Oli had hijacked him! He is trying to portraying him as a hero in this entire drama by hiding the fact that he had betrayed his group as he was unable to get a ministerial post!

Nevertheless, the two tarai-based parties, which are known as serving India’s interests rather than Nepal’s interests and demanding for accepting Hindi language by replacing Nepali language, have, as per the wish of Delhi, merged overnight due to the fear of split in their parties. To recall, both the groups unified now, believe Nepal as a multi-national nation, which is the beginning effort for splitting the nation. RJP is the unified party of six small parties led by self centered and corrupt leaders. Socialist party is also a unified party of different political forces, including Baburam Bhattarai led Naya Shakti party having one MP. Former PM and co-commander of the one decade long “people’s war”, Bhattarai was rewarded with the MP’s post with the favour of the Nepali Congress. Now, Bhattarai has become the co-leader of the People’s Socialist Party having 34 MPs in the federal parliament.

This ordinance issue gave Bhattarai a chance to become the leader of 34 MPs from the party having single MP. The mission became successful as there was the interest of Delhi and Oli became unsuccessful as he was playing against the interests of Delhi!

We should not forget the history of those leaders who had split their parties many, many times just to become the minister. We should not forget the fact that the present unification is the alliance of those opportunist self-centered leaders who can rarely stay together. Again, talking about Bhattarai, it is his sixth destination in his political journey. He has no character of staying in one party for a long.

PM Oli is facing difficult time in the party. His opponents have become united to replace him from both party chairmanship and PM’s position.

The anti-Oli camp in the party has attempted to finish both Oli and President Bhandari, whereas, political observers believe, Oli may take some serious and unexpected decisions! Be that as it may, the drama is yet to reach to the climax. Let’s wait for it.

One thing is clear, our leaders have no democratic culture and character. Since 1990, we are watching naked dances performed by the political leaders. The faces are the same and their characters are the same and performing the same role as in the past!

If Oli will disappear from power, the same Pushpakamal Dahal or Madhav Nepal would come to power! Repetition of the same nepotism, the same corruption, the same bad governance, the same way of exploiting the government coffers for their luxury lifestyle that we saw in the past governments they were leading will not help Nepal!

Our political leaders, however got chance to go to the power after a big struggle in the party, nevertheless, there is one permanent force, that is a small group of brokers and mafias who are running the government and ruling the country permanently. No matter whoever comes to the power, this group of people is always inside the bedroom of the Prime Minister’s official residence!