Amnesty to those involved in heinous crime of conflict-era not acceptable: SC

By Our Reporter

The Supreme Court has finally ended the relevancy of the legal provision to grant amnesty to those involved in the serious crimes during the 10-year conflict by the Commission for the Truth and Reconciliation.

With this new rule by the Supreme Court many leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist Party are likely to face cases and punishment for their inhuman acts they had committed during insurgency from 1996 to 2006.

A five-member bench of justices scrapped an application submitted by the government to grant amnesty to the persons on the basis of the provision mentioned in the above-said commission.

The controversial legal provision got annulled after the bench of Justices Dipak Kumar Karki, Mira Khadka, Biswambar Prasad Shrestha, Ishwar Prasad Khatiwada and Dr Anadamohan Bhattarai issued the order.

This new verdict is likely to affect Speaker Agni Sapkota as he also had a case relating to homicide. Besides Sapkota, other NCP leaders may also find them in difficult situation due to this new order.

About 17,000 people were killed during the decade-long insurgency from1996 to 2006.Besides the Maoist leaders, security officers as well as politicians from other parties are likely to face punishment as the verdict has allowed to open the cases again with Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Sher Bahadur Deuba being the major target of the verdict.