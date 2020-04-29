NC leader Ram Chandra Poudel bags prestigious Japanese decoration

Kathmandu, 29 April: NC leader and former speaker of the House of Representatives Ram Chandra Poudel, is among this year’s foreign recipients of the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun.

Poudel is awarded as recognition of his contributions towards strengthening the relationship between Japan and Nepal.

On 29 April, the Japan government announced the foreign recipients of the 2020 Spring Imperial Decorations.

Poudel, 76, contributed to the activation of contacts between parliamentarians of the two countries. He established the Japan Nepal Friendship Parliamentarian League in 1999 when he was the speaker of the House of Representatives of Nepal. He was the first chairman of the League from the beginning until 2017. He was also actively involved in promotion of bilateral relations by receiving many VIPs from Japan such as Prince Akihito and Princess Michiko, Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori, Minoru Kiuchi, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, and others. Furthermore, he participated in the 40 year, 50 year and 60 year anniversaries of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and made congratulatory statements.

Japanese decorations are conferred upon foreigners twice a year, on 29 April and 3 November, concurrently with the conferment of decorations and medals to Japanese nationals. The Order of the Rising Sun is bestowed upon individuals of merit, in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the nation or public. This is also conferred upon foreign nationals who have made notable contributions to the promotion of relations between Japan and other countries in areas such as politics and diplomacy, research and education, medicine and social welfare, economy and industry, and culture and sports.

